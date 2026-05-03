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Kalonzo hints at United Opposition, Linda Mwananchi unity talks

By James Omoro | May. 3, 2026
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Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a fundraiser at Nyakongo SDA Church  in Rangwe Constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said the Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM and the United Opposition are in talks to work together in the 2027 General Election.

Kalonzo hinted at the formation of a formidable force to oust President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Nyakongo SDA Church and while delivering a keynote speech at Asumbi Girls High School in Rangwe Constituency, the Wiper leader revealed that a serious conversation was going on between the two political formations.

Kalonzo said the conversation is aimed at liberating Kenya from what he termed as poor leadership and mismanagement by President Ruto.

“A conversation is going on between Linda Mwananchi and the alternative government to form a coalition. We want a combined force that will send Ruto home more easily,” he said.

He expressed optimism that Linda Mwananchi will take control of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties.

"I am very happy with the manner in which Linda Mwananchi is gaining political popularity. I am optimistic they are going to take over the four counties dominated by the Luo community," he said.

Kalonzo criticized President Ruto’s leadership style claiming that it had exposed Kenyans to a serious economic crisis.

He claimed that the affordable housing project was Ruto government’s hidden agenda to steal from Kenyans.

The opposition leader argued that it was wrong for the government to tax Kenyans for a project which they never solicited for.

Kalonzo said the affordable housing project was only meant to benefit government leaders instead of citizens whose monies are being used to implement it.

He said the project was impoverishing Kenyans instead of improving their lives.

"Ruto's government is taxing Kenyans in the name of a housing levy. It is unfortunate that he is taxing Kenyans' salaries to construct houses which are not helping Kenyans," he said.

The Wiper leader accused Ruto of perpetrating extrajudicial killings in Kenya.

"Human life is sacred, but we cannot have a government which kills Kenyan youth," he said.

Kalonzo accused Ruto of lying in the implementation of a ten-point agenda he signed with the late ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"Families which lost their loved ones were supposed to be compensated by March, but nothing has been done," he said.

The former vice president criticised Ruto for selling state parastatals.

"We vehemently oppose the government's plans of selling parastatals. It is improper for the president to sell property of the government," he said.

Kalonzo called on Kenyans to support them in salvaging Kenya from poor leadership.

Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe said they will ensure Ruto serves only one term.

“Ruto has destroyed the economy of this country. The cost of living is escalating every day and night. Let us join hands to send him home,” Mawathe said.

This comes at a time when ODM is struggling to stay united. The Linda Ground faction is supporting Ruto’s re-election, while Linda Mwananchi is supporting Ruto’s ouster from power.

 

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Linda Mwananchi United Opposition Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka President William Ruto
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