Opposition backs Rotich in Emurua Dikirr contest

The United Opposition has begun mobilising support in Emurua Dikirr Constituency to back DCP candidate Vincent Rotich ahead of the May 14 by-election, rallying behind the #Wantam slogan to present a united front.
Rotich will face UDA’s David Keter, also known as “Dollarline,” in a race expected to test the opposition’s influence after performing poorly in recent by-elections.
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