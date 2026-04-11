Opposition backs Rotich in Emurua Dikirr contest

DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua hands over a Nomination Certificate to Vincent Kibet Rotich at the Party's head office. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The United Opposition has begun mobilising support in Emurua Dikirr Constituency to back DCP candidate Vincent Rotich ahead of the May 14 by-election, rallying behind the #Wantam slogan to present a united front.

Rotich will face UDA’s David Keter, also known as “Dollarline,” in a race expected to test the opposition’s influence after performing poorly in recent by-elections.