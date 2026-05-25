Media Council of Kenya promotes journalism in secondary schools

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The Media Council of Kenya Deputy CEO Victor Bwire addresses journalists at Homa Bay High School during Nyanza Students Journalism Expo, on May 25, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

The Media Council of Kenya has started an initiative to promote journalism in secondary schools to ensure future generations embrace the profession.

The initiative dubbed Students Journalism Expo is meant to encourage students in secondary schools to develop interest in media practice.

The MCK held the event for schools in Nyanza region at Homa Bay High School in Homa Bay County on Sunday.

At least 41 schools from Homa Bay, Kisumu, Kisii, Migori, Nyamira and Siaya counties participated in the event.

During the event, students showcased their talent in media practice by presenting various journalistic content.

The content included news, sports, radio continuity presentation, podcast, sports commentation, photography, videography among others.

Winners were given various awards for motivation.

The MCK Deputy CEO Victor Bwire said promoting journalism in secondary schools will ensure the profession does not die in future.

He said the event is meant to nurture the talent of young Kenyans, enabling them to become productive journalists in future.

“Talent development should start early in the lives of our young people. The most important thing is to identify the talent and nurture it,” Bwire said.

He urged youth to use mobile phones in generating content that can earn them a living instead of visiting social media sites which can ruin their lives.

Bwire said the main objective of digital technology is to enhance job creation.

“Let our young people use mobile phones and the internet for income generation. The main objective of promoting digital technology is to enhance job creation,” he said.

Students who participated in the event said the initiative is beneficial to them.

“This initiative has empowered me in my interest to dream of becoming a journalist,” said Pamela Ouma, a student of St Mary’s Lwak Girls High School,

Jack Siso, the Executive Secretary of Journalism Clubs Patrons in Nyanza region, said the initiative equips students with prior knowledge in journalism.

“This opportunity enables our learners to understand misinformation, disinformation and other aspects in journalism. This will enable them to become sharp journalists in future,” Siso said.