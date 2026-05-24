Why Rutonomics is not working for ordinary Kenyans

President William Ruto [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

The Ruto state’s political and economic tribulations are factors of promises that a rodent has eaten. Every so often, you see President Ruto and sundry regime bigwigs almost everywhere, lamenting about people whom they characterise as tribalists and regime haters. In reality, it’s not about tribes and hate. It is about the failed promise of a hustler state; a promise rats have eaten.

In August 2017, as Deputy President William Ruto began promising Kenyans a glorious hustler future, the BBC reported that rats were eating Nigeria’s dreams. It was said that Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, was going to work from home for a period of three months. President Buhari had just returned home from the UK, after another three months of offshore medical care.