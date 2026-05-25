UDA rejects ODM's zoning plan, says it could hurt Ruto's re-election bid

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UDA Chairman in Home Bay Town Constituency Franklin Oluoch addresses journalists after a meeting with officials at the party headquarters in Homa Bay Town on May 25, 2026. [Jame Omoro, Standard]

UDA officials now say zoning in favour of ODM party will spoil President William Ruto’s chances of getting more votes in Nyanza region during the 2027 General Election.

The officials argued that zoning will cause voter apathy in the region.

However, their resolution contradicts the position of ODM party which wants zoning done in Nyanza, their perceived stronghold, as a precondition for a pre-election coalition pact with President Ruto.

Speaking during a meeting convened by the UDA chairman in Homa Bay Town Constituency Franklin Oluoch, the officials said zoning will disadvantage the Head of State’s re-election bid.

Oluoch said the meeting resolved that zoning was politically unhealthy for UDA.

“The meeting of UDA officials and aspirants in Homa Bay Town Constituency has resolved to object zoning,” he said.

He maintained that the party is committed to ensuring a level playing field for ODM and UDA candidates.

He argued that it is through the competition that UDA will become stronger in the region.

“We need a common playground for all political candidates. We are strengthening our party UDA and it is our commitment to win as many elective seats as possible in this region next year,” Oluoch said.

UDA’s Michael Kojo argued that zoning will work against the gains made by the party in Nyanza region.

He emphasized that it was important to stop any action that can prevent members of the party from participating in the election.

“The moment you deny a UDA candidate from vying a seat, it means their supporters will hardly turn out to vote. This is going harm our presidential candidate, Dr Ruto,” Kojo said.

He said that the results of their efforts in strengthening UDA should be known through the party’s performance in the election.

“We are confident that the efforts we are putting in place to strengthen UDA,” Kojo added.

In Suba North Constituency, the UDA Chairman Okuku Miregi told ODM candidates to prepare for stiff competition from UDA candidates.

Miregi said ODM officials should not fear competition by demanding for zoning.

“It is needless to fear competition in politics in the name of zoning. Let them prepare for stiff competition from UDA,” he said.