Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

UDA rejects ODM's zoning plan, says it could hurt Ruto's re-election bid

By James Omoro | May. 25, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

UDA Chairman in Home Bay Town Constituency Franklin Oluoch addresses journalists after a meeting with officials at the party headquarters in Homa Bay Town on May 25, 2026.  [Jame Omoro, Standard]

UDA officials now say zoning in favour of ODM party will spoil President William Ruto’s chances of getting more votes in Nyanza region during the 2027 General Election.

The officials argued that zoning will cause voter apathy in the region.

However, their resolution contradicts the position of ODM party which wants zoning done in Nyanza, their perceived stronghold, as a precondition for a pre-election coalition pact with President Ruto.

Speaking during a meeting convened by the UDA chairman in Homa Bay Town Constituency Franklin Oluoch, the officials said zoning will disadvantage the Head of State’s re-election bid.

Oluoch said the meeting resolved that zoning was politically unhealthy for UDA.

“The meeting of UDA officials and aspirants in Homa Bay Town Constituency has resolved to object zoning,” he said.

He maintained that the party is committed to ensuring a level playing field for ODM and UDA candidates.

He argued that it is through the competition that UDA will become stronger in the region.

“We need a common playground for all political candidates. We are strengthening our party UDA and it is our commitment to win as many elective seats as possible in this region next year,” Oluoch said.

UDA’s Michael Kojo argued that zoning will work against the gains made by the party in Nyanza region.

He emphasized that it was important to stop any action that can prevent members of the party from participating in the election.

“The moment you deny a UDA candidate from vying a seat, it means their supporters will hardly turn out to vote. This is going harm our presidential candidate, Dr Ruto,” Kojo said.

He said that the results of their efforts in strengthening UDA should be known through the party’s performance in the election.

“We are confident that the efforts we are putting in place to strengthen UDA,” Kojo added.

In Suba North Constituency, the UDA Chairman Okuku Miregi told ODM candidates to prepare for stiff competition from UDA candidates.

Miregi said ODM officials should not fear competition by demanding for zoning.

“It is needless to fear competition in politics in the name of zoning. Let them prepare for stiff competition from UDA,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

ODM Zoning Plan President William Ruto ODM-UDA Pact 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

The President must respect the court's decision on graffiti
The President must respect the court's decision on graffiti
Opinion
By Editorial
4 hrs ago
MPs question Sh300m consultancy costs in wildlife compensation scheme
National
By Jacinta Mutura
4 hrs ago
Gor Mahia hold off rivals to clinch league title
Sports
By Washington Onyango
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Stop blame game: Uhuru warns government over rising cost of living, tribal politics
By George Njunge 4 hrs ago
Stop blame game: Uhuru warns government over rising cost of living, tribal politics
MPs question Sh300m consultancy costs in wildlife compensation scheme
By Jacinta Mutura 4 hrs ago
MPs question Sh300m consultancy costs in wildlife compensation scheme
Western leaders demand DP slot in 2027 plan
By Benard Lusigi and Jackline Inyanji 4 hrs ago
Western leaders demand DP slot in 2027 plan
Treasury mulls slashing Sh4.8tr budget, tax hikes still an option
By Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
Treasury mulls slashing Sh4.8tr budget, tax hikes still an option
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved