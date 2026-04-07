Gachagua unveils DCP candidate for Emurua Dikirr seat, vows to defend Kipsigis community

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DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua hands over a Nomination Certificate to Vincent Kibet Rotich at the Party's head office. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has demanded a full and transparent report on the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno, insisting that the government must disclose the truth before calling a by-election.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Democratic Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Vincent Kibet Rotich, Gachagua said the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear and continue to raise suspicion among residents.

Local leaders and residents have questioned the manner in which Ng’eno’s funeral was conducted, describing it as rushed, especially compared with the delayed burial of the helicopter’s captain.

Many in the constituency believe that critical information was concealed, further fueling calls for an independent, public investigation.

“We are very bitter following that death, we demand answers before anything else. If they won’t provide us with substantive information, then UDA should totally forget about that seat,” said Rotich the DCP candidate.

DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala echoed the same sentiments, noting that the people of Dikirr should have been given enough time to mourn their leader.

“We need a full black box report of the plane and all communications before the crash happened,” Malala said.

Gachagua criticised President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of sidelining the Kipsigis community despite their strong electoral support.

He claimed that government development has bypassed the region and argued that powerful individuals close to the president are being used to suppress Kipsigis political influence.

“I will fight for your rights because Ruto has proven that he cannot fight for you. He is using the likes of Farouk, Murkomen and Sudi to fight the Kipsigis. These are the people he hides behind when targeting leaders who stand with their communities,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua noted that the region deserves a leader who can unapologetically champion its interests, adding that Rotich embodies the values and courage that the late Ng’eno embodied.

“Vincent is our candidate of choice and he has proven that he is capable of standing up to your oppressors,” he said.

The former DP urged Dikirr residents to unite behind the young aspirant.

He stressed that his political conflict is with President Ruto personally and not the Kalenjin community, saying he respects the community that voted overwhelmingly for their joint ticket in 2022.

“Kalenjins are good people; they voted for us, but Ruto decided to kick me out. It is not the Kalenjins that are bad, it is Ruto,” he said.

He said the constituency has a critical opportunity to choose a leader who will restore development and dignity to the region

Rotich will face UDA nominee David Kipsang Keter, who recently won the party’s primaries with 13,749 votes against Bernard Kipkoech Ngeno’s 13,394.

Away from Emurua Dikirr politics, Gachagua also announced that he will hold a political rally in Kikuyu Constituency this Saturday.

He dismissed threats allegedly issued by local MP Kimani Ichung’wah, noting that no part of Kenya is exclusive to any politician.

“I will not be intimidated. Kikuyu constituency is governed by the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of assembly,” he said.

He further accused the MP of attempting to influence police operations and mobilise disruptive groups.

Gachagua assured supporters that security arrangements are underway and that the rally will proceed uninterrupted.