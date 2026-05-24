To reshuffle or not to reshuffle? Ruto's cabinet conundrum

President William Ruto is walking a tight rope as pressure mounts on him to steady his administration amid calls for a cabinet reshuffleto correct what is slowly sliding into a conundrum as several sectors limp under the weight of alleged incompetence, Ruto’s excessive outreach, and cronyism.
The Sunday Standard has established the president’s allies are exploring populist options to counter the dilemma facing his administration after several weeks of economic blunders exposed his administration's underbelly.
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