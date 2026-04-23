Hussein Khalid: Government shielding politician-sponsored gangs

Audio By Vocalize

Human rights activist Hussein Khalid on April 23, 2026. [Spice FM, ScreenGrab]

Human rights activist Hussein Khalid has accused the government of shielding politician-sponsored criminal gangs and warned he will sue police commanders who fail to act against them.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview on Spice FM, Khalid, executive director of Vocal Africa, alleged that authorities are deliberately avoiding arresting individuals responsible for attacks on civilians and political figures.

He alleged that police in some cases appear to work alongside the gangs.

"The issue of the CS telling us that goons have escaped to neighbouring countries, we don't buy that. Those are political games being played. They don't want to arrest these people, they want to protect them," said Khalid.

He questioned how suspects could flee the country undetected, arguing the claim reveals state complicity rather than investigative failure.

"You can't tell Parliament that you know where they are but you don't want to arrest them. If you know they are outside the country, then you know where they are. You can demand that country they have run to bring them back," he added.

Khalid alleged that criminal elements were introduced into otherwise peaceful demonstrations, particularly those linked to the Gen Z-led protests of 2024 and 2025, to cause chaos and justify crackdowns.

"During Gen Z protests, towards the end, they introduced the goons and people were attacked. The police cannot be divorced from these goons. The goons we see today are supported by politicians," he observed.

He cited the tear-gassing of places of worship as evidence of broader institutional failure.

"When police fail to do their work, when even places of worship are tear-gassed, it speaks volumes. That is not law enforcement, that is complicity," Khalid noted.

The activist argued that the failure to hold perpetrators accountable reflects a pattern of "regime policing," where security agencies allegedly prioritise political interests over the rule of law.

"Everywhere you go, there is always a politician behind these groups. The government has the power to rein in these goons, but they are not doing that," he said.

Khalid maintained that justice, not compensation, should be the primary focus for victims of protest-related violence, many of whom continue to demand accountability for deaths, injuries and unlawful arrests.

He issued a direct warning to security officials.

"From now on, any police commander who fails to do their work, we will hold them accountable. If goons operate and police don't take action, we will go for the police and sue them to ensure they respond to their failure," Khalid warned.

He urged Kenyans to register as voters and use the ballot to remove leaders he accused of financing violence.

"If we want a country devoid of goons and violence, people must register as voters and vote out leaders who are financing and supporting the goons causing mayhem in our streets," he added.