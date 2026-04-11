Attack on Senator Osotsi exposes rising political goonism

Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other leaders at Karen Hospital when they visited Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi after he was assaulted by goons in Kisumu. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The violent assault on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu has sparked a political storm, reviving long-standing fears that organised goonism is being weaponised in country’s political arena.

Chilling CCTV footage obtained from a Kisumu Java House restaurant shows a group of about 20 young men surrounding the senator and questioning his political stance on the “one-term presidency” before beating him. He was later airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment.