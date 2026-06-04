Kenyan tea exports to South Africa set to rise after trade barrier removal

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President William Ruot with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa after signing of six trade agreements between Kenya and South Africa on June 4, 2026. [PCS]

Kenyan tea exports to South Africa are expected to increase significantly following an agreement between the two countries to remove trade barriers that had hindered market access, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.

Speaking during the Kenya-South Africa Business Forum attended by President William Ruto and business leaders from both countries, Ramaphosa revealed that South Africa had previously considered imposing restrictions on Kenyan tea imports in response to tariffs imposed by Kenya on South African steel products.

However, the two governments have now agreed to remove the barriers in a move aimed at deepening trade and strengthening economic ties between East and Southern Africa's largest economies.

“We also talked about how we can allow more Kenyan tea to come to South Africa and since Kenya had imposed a tariff on our steel, we in South Africa thought that we were going to reciprocate by putting barriers on tea that should come to South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

“Earlier today we said no, let’s stop this nonsense. Let’s bring down the deficit between us. We should not behave like some big countries in the world that punish other countries because of disparities in tariffs.”

The South African leader said the decision was informed by the need to support farmers and encourage greater trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“We cannot reciprocate on steel and tea, tea that is grown by small-scale farmers. I am saying to my people, let’s have a heart and allow tea from Kenya to come here in South Africa,” he said.

Ramaphosa, who described himself as a tea lover, added: “Please, I want my tea to come here.”

President Ruto welcomed the move, saying Kenya and South Africa have complementary economies that can drive Africa’s transformation through trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

He noted that Kenya remains a major producer of tea, coffee, horticultural products and cut flowers, while South Africa is a leading industrial economy with strengths in manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and financial services.

“In 2025, bilateral trade between our two countries reached approximately 680 million dollars. This is meaningful progress, but it is also a measure of how much potential remains untapped,” Ruto said.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area to boost intra-African trade, which remains below global averages despite the continent's vast market opportunities.

Kenya is among the world's leading exporters of black tea, with the commodity remaining one of the country's top foreign exchange earners. The tea industry supports millions of Kenyans directly and indirectly through farming, processing, transportation and export businesses.

Industry players have long advocated for increased access to African markets as a way of reducing dependence on traditional export destinations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The latest agreement is expected to provide Kenyan tea producers with greater access to South Africa's consumer market while easing trade tensions between the two countries. Business leaders at the forum expressed optimism that the move will pave the way for increased investment, stronger regional value chains and deeper economic integration across the continent.