300 goons arrested as nationwide crackdown intensifies

Audio By Vocalize

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at the National Police College, Embakasi on April 16, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

At least 300 suspected goons have been arrested in Nairobi and Kitale over the past week as the government intensifies a nationwide security crackdown, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Speaking at the African Gospel Church in Karen, Nairobi, Murkomen assured Kenyans that security agencies have been firmly instructed to restore order and ensure the country remains safe for all citizens.

The CS revealed that more than 100 suspects were arrested in Nairobi, while over 200 others were apprehended in Kitale, which he described as an emerging hotspot for organized criminal gangs.

“That crackdown will continue, and the security forces are properly instructed to ensure that the country becomes safe. We want to assure Kenyans that as we prepare for the next election, it will be a safe year,” he said.

Murkomen attributed recent gains in security to increased government investment in the sector over the past three years, including the recruitment of additional police officers and the modernization of equipment.

“Our country is safer from border challenges with our neighbours, with issues of banditry and robbery. We have made positive strides because of investments in security, equipment modernization, and recruitment, which have given us more impetus,” he said.

However, the CS placed blame for the resurgence of goonism on a section of political leaders, accusing them of exploiting vulnerable youth for violent activities.

“The greatest threat to our national security is not from slums or young people, but leaders. They consciously plan every day to recruit goons and gangs to terrorize ordinary citizens instead of empowering young people to grow their lives,” he said.

Murkomen warned that the government will no longer tolerate the use of youth to incite violence and disrupt peace.

“We have made a firm decision that we are not going to condone the use of young people to fight others and cause chaos in the nation,” he stated.

The crackdown comes amid heightened political activity and security concerns ahead of upcoming electoral processes.

Murkomen affirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding citizens and ensuring a peaceful environment.

“We will provide the necessary protection to all Kenyans,” he said.

He further said that security agencies have since intensified operations across major towns, as part of efforts to dismantle criminal networks and restore public confidence.