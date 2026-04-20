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Ruto allies hit out at Sifuna, Babu and defend government's development record

By George Sayagie | Apr. 20, 2026
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President William Ruto and Narok leaders during an interdenominational church service in Kilgoris, Narok County. [George Sayagie, Standard] 

A section of Rift Valley politicians, led by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot have appealed to Narok residents to support President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking during the ‘Team Shuka’ Youth Group empowerment programme in Oletukat Location, Narok East Sub-county, the leaders defended the national government’s development agenda and urged residents to support the broad-based government ahead of the next elections.

Regional leaders attended the event where the President’s aide Farouk Kibet was the chief guest.

Cheruiyot criticised opposition figures associated with the “Linda Mwananchi” faction, specifically mentioning Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino.

“There is a difference between bravery and stupidity, and what you have is stupidity,” he said and accused the leaders of allegedly engaging in divisive, confrontational politics.

The senator further described Linda Mwananchi leadership approach as lacking substance and failing to offer practical solutions to the country’s challenges.

“Abusing the President is not courage. It is simply reckless politics that will not change the direction of this country,” he said, insisting that any efforts to unseat President Ruto in 2027 would be futile.

He assured residents that the government is committed to realising its development plans.

Cheruiyot highlighted several government initiatives in the region, including the ongoing construction of an international airport in Narok County to promote tourism and improve connectivity to the Maasai Mara.

He cited the distribution of title deeds in the Mau Forest region as a critical step towards resolving longstanding land disputes and fostering stability among affected communities.

The Senate Majority Leader criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, questioning his credibility on land issues.

“He should first address his own issues before lecturing Kenyans on leadership and land matters,” Cheruiyot stated.

Farouk Kibet reiterated the government’s commitment to equitable development, saying that the planned Narok airport would not only boost tourism but also promote Maasai culture globally.

He attributed the fuel crisis to global supply chain disruptions related to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, saying that the government had reduced VAT on fuel to help citizens cope with rising prices.

Kibet has played a key role in organising grassroots initiatives targeting young people through economic empowerment forums, mentorship programmes, and mobilisation efforts.

His engagements often bring together youth groups, small traders, and community organisations, linking them with government development programmes and resources to enhance income-generating activities.

Narok East MP and governor aspirant  Gabriel Tongoyo called on the Maasai community to rally behind President Ruto, emphasising the goodwill he has demonstrated through appointments and development projects.

“The President has shown love to the Maasai community by ensuring our leaders are represented in government. We have no reason not to support him in 2027,” he said.

Other leaders, including Chepalungu MP Victor Koech and former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, praised the government’s achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Tunai said: “Those making noise today will be silent by 2027 because the President has already delivered.”

The leaders exuded confidence that the President would secure a second term, urging critics to suggest alternative policies rather than merely engaging in political rhetoric.

The leaders affirmed that continued support for the current administration would accelerate development and ensure all regions, including Narok, benefit from national projects.

 

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Related Topics

Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot Farouk Kibet Linda Mwananchi Leadership Former DP Rigathi Gachagua
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