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Ghana issues travel advisory over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

By David Njaaga | Jun. 1, 2026
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Members of civil society groups and human rights organisations hold placards as they take part in a march calling for stronger government action against illegal immigration in Pretoria, South Africa, April 28, 2026. [Reuters]

The Government of Ghana has advised its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to South Africa following what it says are increasing xenophobic attacks targeting Africans.

The advisory on Monday, June 1,  comes after reports of violence linked to groups described as anti-immigrant vigilantes, which Ghana says have led to injuries, business closures, looting and loss of property.

The government said it has already taken diplomatic steps, including formal protests at the highest level, summoning the South African Acting High Commissioner in Accra, petitioning the African Union and evacuating some Ghanaian nationals.

Ghanaian authorities have urged citizens already in South Africa to maintain contact with the Ghana High Commission for consular support and security updates.

The government also called on South African authorities to provide protection for affected groups and enforce law and order.

“The Government of Ghana advises Ghanaian nationals to exercise extreme caution in their travel plans and avoid non-essential travel to South Africa until further notice,” the statement said, referring to ongoing security concerns.

It added that Ghana will continue working with South African authorities to support the safe return of its citizens while reaffirming its focus on protecting nationals abroad.

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Xenophobic Attacks South Africa Ghana Governmnet Travel Advisory
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