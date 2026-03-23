Police teargas, heavy rains mar Linda Mwananchi's Narok rally

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Babu Owino and ODM SG Edwin Sifuna at the Narok rally as teargas and rain fail to stop the Linda Mwananchi brigade. [George Sayagie, Standard]

A rally organised by the “Linda Mwananchi” faction of ODM in Narok Town on Sunday descended into chaos after police lobbed teargas to disperse crowds, even as participants pressed on with the meeting despite heavy rains and confrontation.

The group, led by embattled ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna, drew a large crowd at the “Rungu ya Moi” grounds.

Organisers said they were determined to proceed with the rally despite difficult conditions, overcoming both heavy rainfall and repeated police attempts to break up the meeting using teargas.

The situation escalated shortly after the brigade made its entrance into the grounds.

Witnesses described scenes of mayhem as a group of youths engaged police officers in running battles, prompting further use of teargas that sent sections of the crowd fleeing.

Tensions rose further when Siaya Governor James Orengo addressed the crowd and announced the alleged disappearance of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju.

Siaya Governor James Orengo. [George Sayagie, Standard]

According to Orengo, Tuju’s car had been found with his phone and keys inside, but his whereabouts remained unknown.

“We ask you to pray for Tuju. His whereabouts are not known, and we suspect this may be a State operation to intimidate him over his property,” Orengo told the rally.

Despite the unrest, the leaders and their supporters regrouped and continued with the rally. Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino urged attendees not to disperse.

“Sisi sio waoga. We are the last remnants of our late hero, Raila Odinga. We cannot be intimidated. We cannot bow to a bad regime. We are here peacefully. Why are you teargassing us?” Sifuna said amid chants from supporters. Babu Owino and ODM SG Edwin Sifuna at the Narok rally as teargas and rain fail to stop the Linda Mwananchi brigade. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Babu accused President William Ruto of poor leadership, citing failed promises, corruption, and struggling education and health systems as key grievances driving public discontent.

The leaders also criticised proponents of a “broad-based” political arrangement, arguing that Raila’s vision was centred on serving Kenyans and ensuring citizens benefit from the country’s resources, rather than political compromise.

Despite the disruption, organisers maintained that their mission remains peaceful—focused on amplifying the voices of ordinary citizens facing economic and social hardships.

Earlier, the leaders attended CCI Ntulele Town Church and held a rally at Ntulele Trading Centre, where they framed their movement as a national effort to mobilise Kenyans against what they termed a failing administration.

Sifuna said the country was at a “dangerous stage,” accusing the government of mismanagement and political intimidation.

“We are going around the country to speak to Kenyans because there is a clear attempt to settle political scores and silence dissent,” said the Nairobi Senator.

Orengo warned of an escalating political struggle both nationally and within ODM, saying the coming days would be decisive.

“There is a fight ahead, not just for the party, but for the soul of this country. Freedom is coming to Kenya,” Orengo told the church.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi called for prayers and resilience among opposition leaders, citing threats and risks they face.

The leaders said their primary focus is to rally Kenyans to vote out President Ruto, urging mass voter registration as the key tool for political change.

They accused Ruto’s government of failing in critical sectors, including healthcare, citing challenges at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Sifuna and Orengo also addressed internal wrangles within ODM, calling for a transparent National Delegates Conference (NDC).

They insisted that party officials must be elected through a free and fair process.

Orengo took issue with some ODM members working with the government, accusing them of abandoning the party’s ideals.

The leaders also pledged to defend community land and address long-standing grievances in regions such as Narok if they form the next government.