'Get ready, get ready' - Linda Mwananchi announces three-day June protests

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‎Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Mazembe Grounds, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Leaders allied to the Linda Mwananchi faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have unveiled plans for three consecutive days of protests later this year.

Speaking during a church service at PAG Kivumbini Church in Nakuru County, Siaya Governor James Orengo said the demonstrations will take place on June 24, 25, and 26.

“June 25 is coming, and we all remember Gen Zs lost lives for this country. So, as Linda Mwananchi, we are asking you to make this country ungovernable on June 24, 25, and 26. And that has happened before,” he said.

He noted that the dates were chosen to coincide with the anniversary of last year’s Gen Z-led protests.

At the same time, Orengo called on supporters to turn out in large numbers, invoking the memory of young people who lost their lives during previous demonstrations.

“We do not fear any prison, we do not fear death. We do not fear anything but fear itself. The hour has come and the hour is now. This is a one-term administration, Orengo declared.

He added that the faction would press on with what he described as a struggle to “liberate the country,” dismissing fears of possible state reprisals.

Orengo was accompanied by several leaders aligned to the faction, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and his Saboti counterpart Caleb Amisi.