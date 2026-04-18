Jimi Wanjigi faults Nyanza leaders as Safina opens Siaya office

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Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi during the launch of the party’s office in Siaya town. [Micheal Mute, Standard]

Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi has criticised leaders from the Nyanza region, accusing them of betraying residents by aligning with what he termed a punitive government.

Speaking during the launch of the party’s office in Siaya town on Saturday, Wanjigi said regional leaders had compromised the rights and welfare of their constituents for personal gain.

“Leaders in this region must stop compromising the rights and lives of their people for selfish gain,” he said.

He further accused the leaders of aligning with a government that continues to burden citizens, borrow endlessly, and preside over suffering, then claim to represent the people.

He warned against alleged attempts to weaken the region’s political base, referencing the legacy of Raila Odinga.

“We will not allow this government to force itself onto the political foundation built by our father, the late Odinga, and dismantle it for selfish gain,” said Wanjohi, urging residents to remain vigilant.

The businessman-turned-politician also used the platform to advance his 2027 presidential ambitions, framing the upcoming election as a contest grounded on economic solutions.

“I will be on the ballot in 2027, and let me be clear, no one understands this economy better than me," he said.

Safina deputy party leader Willis Otieno called for sweeping reforms in public service delivery, advocating for free healthcare and education.

“Healthcare and education must be free. These are rights, not privileges,” said Otieno, adding that Kenyans should not bear the burden of debts that do not benefit them.

Party Secretary General Joakim Simiyu struck a defiant tone, expressing confidence that the current administration would not secure another term.

“The people are awake. Enough is enough and the time is now,” he said, urging residents to join the party.

The newly opened Siaya office is expected to serve as a centre for grassroots mobilisation, civic engagement and policy discussions as Safina intensifies its nationwide expansion ahead of the 2027 General Election.