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Push for deployment of public health officers to learning institutions

By Ryan Kerubo | May. 31, 2026
Parents and guardians walk outside the Utumishi Girls Academy following the deadly fire in Gilgil, May 28, 2026. [AFP]

The Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU) has called for the immediate deployment of public health officers to all schools following the tragic dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Senior School in Gilgil, that left 16 students dead and 74 others hospitalised.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Brown Ashira, KEHPHPU National Secretary General described the incident as a dark and heartbreaking moment for the nation.

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