How unchecked growth is killing Nairobi's natural lifelines

Nairobi Dam Suffocated by Hyacinth as Families Risk Life on the Edge”

Unchecked settlement and invasive.[ Peter Muiruri]

Nairobi’s surging population is tightening its grip on the city’s fragile natural lifelines, pushing forests and other natural buffers against floods and heat to the brink.

Lately, Karura and Ngong forests have seen some encroachment with some government agencies said to be complicit in the matter.