How unchecked growth is killing Nairobi's natural lifelines

Nairobi’s surging population is tightening its grip on the city’s fragile natural lifelines, pushing forests and other natural buffers against floods and heat to the brink.
Lately, Karura and Ngong forests have seen some encroachment with some government agencies said to be complicit in the matter.
Follow The Standard on
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902