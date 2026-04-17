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Wanjigi criticises Ruto's economic policies, cites rising tax burden

By Joan Oyiela | Apr. 17, 2026
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Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi. [File, Standard]

Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi has criticised President William Ruto’s economic policies, accusing the Kenya Kwanza administration of burdening citizens with indirect taxation and mismanaging the national debt.

Speaking on KTN, the businessman argued that while the government maintains it is not increasing taxes, it has introduced alternative levies that have pushed the cost of living higher.

“This government is pretending that are not raising tax but they are giving us parallel taxation through securitization and house fund which means double taxation.”

Wanjigi also dismissed the government’s Affordable Housing Programme, terming it exploitative.

“The government is building affordable houses on taxpayers land, with taxpayers money and then again sell it to taxpayers again, it is a fake thing and those are the things they are now saying is their checklist of succession.”

His remarks come as President Ruto assented to the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which reduced VAT on petroleum products from 16 per cent to 8 per cent.

The law, passed by Parliament on April 16, will remain in effect for 90 days, with Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi allowed to extend it for a further three months.

Wanjigi also pointed to concerns over rising debt levels and a projected revenue shortfall, citing warnings by the Auditor General.

“Which economic growth is government talking about? We are supposed to borrow for development but the government is borrowing to consume and pay debts, William Ruto in the last few years has been nothing more than just a debt collector,” he said.

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