The Gachagua- Methu vs Malala Nyoro tug of war

Deep cracks are developing in Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizen’s Party (DCP) because of some unilateral decisions he is allegedly making without Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala’s input.
The politics of exclusion the former deputy president is employing in the Mt Kenya region by favouring his allies instead of allowing free competition by aspirants is also creating schisms in DCP.
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