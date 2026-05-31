The Gachagua- Methu vs Malala Nyoro tug of war

Rigathi Gachagua during the unveiling of his new party, Democracy for Citizens Party. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Deep cracks are developing in Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizen’s Party (DCP) because of some unilateral decisions he is allegedly making without Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala’s input.

The politics of exclusion the former deputy president is employing in the Mt Kenya region by favouring his allies instead of allowing free competition by aspirants is also creating schisms in DCP.