Wanjigi hires US lobby firm for 2027 presidential bid

By David Njaaga | 48m ago

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi. [File,Standard]

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has hired U.S. lobby firm Arsenal Government and Public Affairs Group to support his 2027 presidential bid, a source close to his secretariat has revealed.

According to an engagement contract seen by Standard Digital, the firm will handle Wanjigi’s candidature and facilitate engagements with U.S. stakeholders, including members of Congress, the Department of State and media platforms.

“The international image of Kenya must be changed; it must not be pushed by President William Ruto. It is important we secure our own reputation,” a source told Standard Digital on Tuesday, February 27.

The source added, “It is important to get a counter back, according to how Kenya is seen from the global perspective.”

The contract, signed on December 21, 2024, outlines a six-month term with a flat fee of $525,000 (Sh68 million), subject to adjustment or extension upon mutual agreement.

The firm will focus on securing support from U.S. political figures, including arranging meetings with members of Congress and the Department of State.

Lobbyist Christopher Neiweem, founder of Arsenal Government and Public Affairs Group, has registered with the U.S. Registry of Foreign Agents to represent Wanjigi.

The firm aims to highlight the benefits of Wanjigi's potential presidency to American democracy and plans to place him on media platforms to discuss political and policy issues.

“The plan is to build relationships with influential U.S. leaders and shape Wanjigi’s global standing as a reformist leader,” the source added.

Wanjigi, a prominent businessman and political strategist, has been a vocal critic of President William Ruto's administration.

He has accused Ruto of prioritising personal interests over national welfare and advocates for an economic revolution to address Kenya's challenges.

In August 2024, Wanjigi was arrested in connection with a vehicle found outside his residence containing teargas canisters and other items.

He denied ownership of the vehicle and its contents.

His lawyer, John Khaminwa, criticised the detention, citing a court order barring police from arresting or detaining Wanjigi.

.

.

