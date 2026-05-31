Confidence gap: Ruto's credibility test in politics of competing truths

Chinua Achebe made famous the Igbo proverb about the lizard of the iroko tree. The little reptile that jumped from the high tree said he would praise himself if nobody else praised him. It is about self-validation. You are encouraged to blow your own trumpet, if nobody else will blow it for you.

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