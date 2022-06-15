Raila Odinga says Charity Ngilu won't defend her Kitui governor seat

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu during a past interview with The Standard. [Esther Jeruto, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said that Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu won’t defend her seat in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Mutha and Mutomo markets in Kitui South Sub-County on Wednesday, June 15, Odinga said should he win the presidency, he will absorb Ngilu in his government.

Odinga was on the campaign trail with Ngilu, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other Ukambani politicians.

The ODM leader said Kitui residents would now have to choose between former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe and former Senator David Musila in the gubernatorial contest. Malombe will seek the seat on Wiper Party ticket while Musila will run on Jubilee ticket.

“I will work with Ngilu at the national government, and allow you to choose between Malombe and Musila in the Kitui governorship contest in August 9 polls,” Odinga told a gathering in Kitui South.

Ngilu just smiled as Odinga made the remarks.

Her confidants say the county chief is keen on getting a Cabinet Secretary slot in Odinga’s government.

As of today, the governor is yet to erect a single billboard in Kitui County or engage in a spirited re-election campaign.

