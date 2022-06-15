× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Raila Odinga says Charity Ngilu won't defend her Kitui governor seat

POLITICS
By Philip Muasya | Jun 15th 2022 | 1 min read
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu during a past interview with The Standard. [Esther Jeruto, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said that Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu won’t defend her seat in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Mutha and Mutomo markets in Kitui South Sub-County on Wednesday, June 15, Odinga said should he win the presidency, he will absorb Ngilu in his government.

Odinga was on the campaign trail with Ngilu, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other Ukambani politicians.

The ODM leader said Kitui residents would now have to choose between former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe and former Senator David Musila in the gubernatorial contest. Malombe will seek the seat on Wiper Party ticket while Musila will run on Jubilee ticket.

“I will work with Ngilu at the national government, and allow you to choose between Malombe and Musila in the Kitui governorship contest in August 9 polls,” Odinga told a gathering in Kitui South.

KEEP READING

Ngilu just smiled as Odinga made the remarks.

Her confidants say the county chief is keen on getting a Cabinet Secretary slot in Odinga’s government.

As of today, the governor is yet to erect a single billboard in Kitui County or engage in a spirited re-election campaign.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Sakaja maintains he will be on the ballot as Nairobi governor candidate
Sakaja maintains that his bachelor’s degree from Team University in Uganda is credible.
The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone
For years, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Saudi Arabia's self-styled Warren Buffett, has made hundreds of millions of dollars by investing.

MOST READ

Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree
Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree

AFRICA

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Here comes the First Lady, after the August duel

By Jacob Ngetich | 4 hours ago

Here comes the First Lady, after the August duel
Ruto backs embattled Sakaja in degree row

By Stanley Ongwae and Eric Abuga | 4 hours ago

Ruto backs embattled Sakaja in degree row
Vote for us because of our development record, Karua tells Tharaka Nithi

By Phares Mutembei | 4 hours ago

Vote for us because of our development record, Karua tells Tharaka Nithi
Kabogo, Kuria skip Gachagua rally in Kiambu

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 4 hours ago

Kabogo, Kuria skip Gachagua rally in Kiambu

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC