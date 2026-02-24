Tharaka Nithi county banks on mineral deposits to spur growth

Audio By Vocalize

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and Mining CS Hassan Joho address a press conference after the consultative and sensitisation forum on mineral development and national policy directions in the area on February 24, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

The government has stepped up efforts to exploit the minerals in Tharaka Nithi in an effort to transform the region's economy.

Though it prides itself as the 'haven of value addition,' large swathes of Tharaka and some parts of Chuka-Igambang'ombe constituencies are dry, with low agricultural production.

But the economic potential of the region could soon change with exploitation of mining.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and other officials met on Monday for a consultative and sensitisation forum on mineral development and national policy directions in the area.

The forum was also attended by Members of the County Assembly’s Committee on Water and Natural Resources, Mining Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai, Blue Economy and Fisheries Principal Secretary Betsy Njagi, and County Assembly Speaker John Mbabu.

CS Joho revealed that the ministry is mapping mineral deposits in the county, confirming vast untapped potential.

“I can clearly say the minerals in Tharaka-Nithi County are many and if well exploited can transform the economy of this county through royalties, individual reimbursements, community benefits, and employment,” he said.

The CS said the consultative forums will give way to public participation forums so that residents can understand the expected benefits.

He emphasized that minerals that remained unexploited add no value to the communities and should be sustainably extracted for economic development.

Joho said after the planning phase is dispensed with, the ministry will assist in identifying credible investors interested in the mining process.

Governor Njuki raised concerns over illegal mining activities in some parts of the county, and accused some operators of evading revenue payment and exploiting gullible residents.

Njuki said some people have been misleading residents into collecting copper under the pretext that it was ballast, only to later sell it to industries and get big profits.

“We want a clear process to ensure that the locals living on these lands are well taken care of through proper compensation,” he said.

PS Kimtai announced that mineral deposits, particularly copper, had been identified in the drier parts of Tharaka, including Kamacabi, Maragwa, Gatue, Kiamiramba, Kandondo, Kamarenge, Kamaguna, Kiorimba, and Kithiori.

He was categorical that all minerals belonged to the State, and the law sets out clear procedures for land acquisition.

The PS emphasized that compulsory acquisition is only considered as a last resort where negotiations fail.

On revenue sharing, he noted that the national government stands to receive 70 per cent of mineral earnings, county governments 20 per cent and local communities get 10 per cent.

Another one percent of gross earnings will be allocated to community development projects such as schools, hospitals and bursaries, Kimtai said.

PS Njagi said mining activities will greatly contribute to the country's economic development.

“Even in fish farming, this county is doing very well. I believe it is also going to be a model county in mining,” Njagi said.

Speaker Mbabu said the county assembly is ready to ensure that thorough public participation for the residents to understand the importance of mining and their rightful share.

“We are ready to work with the other stakeholders to ensure that the minerals help us economically,” he said.

Other minerals available in Tharaka Nithi are gold, gypsum, zinc, lithium, titanium, gemstones, iron ore and limestone.