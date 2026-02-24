KAA confirms cancellation of Sh230bn JKIA-Adani deal

KAA confirms before High Court government cancelled controversial Sh230 billion agreement with Adani Group. [File,Standard]

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has formally confirmed before the High Court that the government has cancelled the controversial Sh230 billion agreement with the Adani Group for the redevelopment of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Appearing before Justice Bahati Mwamuye on Tuesday, KAA, through its advocate Benson Odiwuor, informed the court that a formal letter cancelling the multi-billion-shilling deal had now been filed, months after the cancellation was publicly announced by President William Ruto.