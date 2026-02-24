×
The Standard

Murang'a tops ranking as rural counties lag in service automation

By Denis Omondi | Feb. 24, 2026
Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata' when he appeared before the Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, on March 17, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Murang’a County has been ranked top in job creation and automation of services at 98 per cent in a report released by the Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat.

 The report, released on Tuesday, titled Ranking of Counties on Citizen Service Delivery and Employment Creation assessed all 47 counties on job creation and digital transformation.

It found Murang’a led a group of seven counties that scored above 80 per cent. 

Nakuru, Kiambu, Kisumu, Meru, Nairobi and Machakos followed in that order.

Murang’a improved its position through automation that doubled its revenue collection. 

It rolled out paperless systems in public hospitals and digital platforms for farmers and students.

The county introduced the ‘Inua Mkulima’ plan that distributes subsidies quarterly through mobile phones to farmers. Students also apply for and receive bursaries online.

Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Mwige said the assessment examined job creation, ease of online access and the safety of revenue systems.

“The agency examined critical areas like creation of jobs; what have counties done to stimulate creation of jobs; ease of services, including the ability to access services online and faster and the safety and reliability of county revenue management systems,” said Mwige.

Seventeen counties scored between 60 and 79 per cent while another 17 scored between 40 and 59 per cent.

However, Baringo and Marsabit scored 38 per cent each. Tana River and West Pokot scored 35 per cent. Garissa posted 30 per cent while Wajir recorded 28 per cent.

The report blamed poor performance on corruption high recurrent expenditure weak legal frameworks and limited internet access especially in rural areas. 

It recommended mandatory automation of services institutionalisation of youth entrepreneurship and improved connectivity to boost service delivery.

County assemblies were urged to pass supportive laws and integrate Kiswahili and local dialects into digital systems to improve accessibility.

Data for the report came from county websites Controller of Budget reports statistical abstracts and the Council of Governors Maarifa Centre.

