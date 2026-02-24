IEBC warns against voter intimidation ahead of Thursday's by-elections

Audio By Vocalize

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Erastus Ethekon. [File,Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned it will not tolerate voter intimidation or interference with election officials during Thursday’s by-elections.

Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, in a statement on Tuesday, said the commission will deploy two uniformed police officers at every polling station and additional officers at tallying centres to maintain law and order.

“The Commission will not tolerate intimidation of voters, interference with election officials, obstruction of the voting or counting process, or any conduct that undermines the integrity of the election,” noted Ethekon.

The by-elections will take place on Thursday, February 26, in four electoral areas across Kenya.

Voters in Isiolo South Constituency in Isiolo County will elect a new Member of Parliament following the death of the incumbent.

County Assembly wards holding by-elections include Muminji Ward and Evurore Ward in Mbeere North Constituency, Embu County, and West Kabras Ward in Malava Constituency, Kakamega County.

IEBC said polling will close at 5 p.m., after which presiding officers will open ballot boxes and count votes at polling stations in full view of agents, observers and the media.

To enhance transparency, agents will photograph original results forms, and officials will paste copies at polling stations for public display, he explained.

Returning officers will receive results from presiding officers, verify and collate them at constituency tallying centres before declaring winners and issuing certificates to duly elected candidates in the presence of agents and accredited stakeholders.

“Any aggrieved party is reminded that the courts of law remain the lawful avenue for electoral dispute resolution,” observed Ethekon.

The commission said the public will access the by-election results through its online portal.

At the same time, the commission urged voters in the four areas to turn out in large numbers and maintain peace before, during and after polling.

“The Commission remains fully committed to delivering peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible by-elections,” added Ethekon.