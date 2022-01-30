× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Big ANC-UDA names unclean -Raila

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | January 30th 2022

ODM leader Raila Odinga campaigned in Dagoretti, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga has poked holes in the ANC-UDA alliance, terming its leaders corrupt and scandalous in their reign in government.

“I have worked with both of them. One was my Deputy as a prime minister as well as a Minister for local government and the other became the agriculture minister,” Odinga told his supporters, repeating sentiments he had expressed in Murang'a on Saturday.

Without naming names, Raila linked the unnamed politicians to maize importation and cemetery scams.

His sentiments come a week after the two leaders, Deputy President William Ruto and former Deputy Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi, formed an alliance seven months before the General Elections.

KEEP READING

While addressing residents of Dagoretti, Nairobi, Odinga alleged that his two political competitors are deceiving the electorate that they will remove them from Bottom when they are the ones who put them at the bottom.

Odinga criticised his two political allies turned foes for being involved in scandalous cases when they served in government.

“I fired him but Kibaki saved him. I bore witness to their corruption. How will they save Kenya if they are the one who put it at the Bottom in the first place?” he posed a rhetorical question sending the crowd to cheers.

And with barely a week to the close of voter registration, the former prime minister also rallied the young people to register as voters in the ongoing IEBC voter registration exercise.

“There are only seven days remaining to register as a voter. I would like all youth to register and vote for Baba because, on August 9, baba will be the commander–in–chief of the armed forces,” the ODM leader reiterated.

Yesterday, details of how the Ruto-Musalia pact, Kenya Kwanza Alliance, plans to share power caused disquiet within the political circles.

“The details of the cooperation between UDA, ANC, Ford-Kenya and any other political party if at all, will be formally unveiled by the principals at an appropriate time. In the meantime, I wish to urge the public and supporters to ignore such misrepresentation and treat it with the contempt it deserves,” read a statement by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina.

Mudavadi joined forces with Ruto last week, during ANC’s national delegates conference, saying the two parties had similar agendas.

They have since embarked on joint campaigns across the country, which aims at improving the lives of 'common wananchi'.

