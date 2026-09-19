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Kioni and Ngunjiri are sabotaging our party, Jubilee leaders say

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 19, 2026
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Jubilee deputy party leader Jeremiah Kioni. [File]

Jubilee leaders from Nakuru, Nyandarua, Embu, Nyeri and Murang'a have pointed an accusing finger at deputy party leader Jeremiah Kioni and former Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu for being used to rock the party from within.

The leaders accused the two of being used by external forces to wreak havoc within the party at a time when the former President and current party leader, Uhuru Kenyatta, is expected to hand over the party seat.

This comes after a court ruling declaring the former President ineligible to run the party's operations. This decision has caused divisions within the party over who should take the mantle.

Speaking in Naivasha, Charles Mburu, the party's chair in Nakuru, accused Kioni and former MP Wambugu of the continued attacks on the party's organs and of the confusion that has caused a leadership crisis.

Mburu said the party members have unanimously agreed to support the current Secretary General, Ole Kenta, following the court ruling declaring that he was not legally appointed as SG because he was not a Jubilee Party member at the time.

Mburu accused President William Ruto of his continued attacks on Uhuru, which he termed a diversionary tactic from his regime's incompetence across various sectors, including the controversial Social Health Authority (SHA) and University funding gaps.

He said that Ruto fears Uhuru's political leader endorsement ahead of the 2027 General elections, adding that the former President's decisions within the party would receive full endorsement from party members.

"Jubilee party members fully support a centralised power structure to engineer the party operations as the momentum gathers for next year's elections", said Mburu.

On his part, Jubilee Party aspirant for Naivasha MP, Antony Rebo, expressed concerns over external influence on the party and the continued attacks on Uhuru.

Rebo welcomed the party's democratic principles, adding that financial muscle should not be used to influence party politics but should instead give aspirants an equal chance in party operations.

Elizabeth Mwihaki, the Nyandarua Chair of the party's Women's League, rallied support for the party leader, Uhuru, after recent attacks on President Ruto over his influence in national politics.

Mwihaki said the party's women's league would fully support the current Deputy Party leader, Fred Matiangi, to steer the party's operations ahead of the general elections.

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Related Topics

Jeremiah Kioni Jubilee Party Mt Kenya Politics Ngunjiri Wambugu
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