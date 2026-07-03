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Folks at Bella Fam are industrious as the bees, and just as diligent.[Standard]

As a newly-minted honey producer, I have been shouting from the roof of Mount Kenya about the few kilos of pure, organic honey that I harvested recently. I have since developed a thick skin to withstand bee stings, and the agility of a honey badger.

Since that first harvest, I am aiming to produce a tonne of honey in the next few months. And why not? Don’t you recall some folks who made millions from the sale of water melons in just one season?

Anyway, this is my roundabout way of saying that I reached out to Bella Fam, a firm that sells honey and honey products. After just one phone call, they had directed me how to make the payment and assembled the hives and the accessories needed. A photo of the cargo was sent to my phone within no time, clearly labelled to the proper recipient.

And when the items were delivered to a credible courier, a tracking number was issued instantly, complete with phone numbers that work. By the time you finish reading this, it is possible that the new hive will be buzzing with bees working hard to produce enough honey to feed the nation.

It is folks like those at Bella Fam who redeem my faith in our land: that honest, diligent folks still exist, even when so much rot abounds. That’s enough to gladden the heart, for one more day. That’s what life is about. Living one day at a time.