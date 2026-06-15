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On Gachagua's judgment, the High Court ended up impeaching itself

By Macharia Munene | Jun. 15, 2026
The Gachagua impeachment case.[File, Standard]

Ordinarily, in matters of high political voltage, such as the impeachment, trial, and conviction of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the courts try to avoid creating confusion.

The case essentially tested the spirit of Kenya’s 2010 Constitution that created the post of an elected deputy president to stop President Daniel arap Moi’s habit of firing vice presidents on whims.

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Rigathi Gachagua Impeachment Judiciary Judicial Review
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