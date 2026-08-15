Gachagua slams Ruto, defends Uhuru as goons attack convoy

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua addresses residents of Naivasha where he lashed out at President William and told him to keep of former President Uhuru Kenyatta. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Chaos erupted after goons attacked a DCP convoy led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday.

Six vehicles were stoned and vandalized while leaders and supporters scampered for safety in the incident at Kaptembwo in Nakuru West Sub County.