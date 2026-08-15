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Ruto-Uhuru war returns as former President rejects role in Beyond Vision 2030

By Ndung’u Gachane | Aug. 15, 2026
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Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's rejection of President William Ruto’s ambitious  Beyond Vision 2030 Plan, it has emerged,  is the trigger of Ruto’s outburst against him, according to multiple sources.

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Uhuru Kenyatta President William Ruto Beyond Vision 2030 Kenya Vision 2060
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