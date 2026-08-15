ODM in panic mode ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay

Crowd welcome Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as leads Linda Mwananchi tour of Busia County. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Panic has gripped the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders allied to party leader Oburu Oginga ahead of the planned Linda Mwananchi rallies scheduled for Sunday.

For the last two weeks, party stalwarts led by chairperson Gladys Wanga have deployed intense strategies in an attempt to derail the rally from becoming a success and have urged residents to turn their backs on the Linda Mwananchi brigade.