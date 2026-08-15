Port workers elect new leaders in union polls

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Former docker Abubakar Mohamed Abdillahi is the new Dock Workers Union (DWU) general secretary.

He trounced his sole rival, former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Defined Contribution (DC) scheme chairman Mr Salim Kumaka, after garnering 1042 votes against 581 votes in 13 polling stations.

Abdillahi will be deputised by Mr Gideon Matiku, who garnered 1079 votes against Rashid Mwagasa, who scored 497 votes.

Mr Gunda Kaneo polled 825 votes against Hassan Adan’s 774 votes to become national chairman. He replaced Mr Mohamed Mwasera, who did not defend his seat in the polls. Previously, Mr Kaneno served as vice chairman.

Mr Idd Mchangamwe was cleared to run for the post of national treasurer unopposed.

The DWU elections board headed by former shop steward, Mr Renson Thoya, declared Abdillahi the winner after the results.

Abdillahi, who once served as assistant general secretary, replaces long-serving general secretary Mr Simon Sang, who was hounded out of office through the courts in February this year. Mr Sang had dominated the union politics after serving since his first election in 2006.

Abdilahi was among 18 union officials who were sacked by KPA in July 2015 after allegedly participating in a strike.

He welcomed the outcome and pledged to pursue a constructive working relationship with the KPA management to boost productivity.

"As we come to office, I want to thank the KPA managing director, Captain William Ruto, for his boldness and commitment in addressing union issues. I want to assure him of our cooperation. We are not coming to engage him in battles but promote constructive dialogue,” Abdillahi said.

He described the victory as the beginning of a new chapter for the union, saying the incoming leadership would seek to restore confidence among members and strengthen employee welfare.

"We want to strengthen the welfare of employees and restore confidence in our union. This is a new generation, a new Dock Workers Union,” he added.

Kaneno said the union’s leadership would work to avoid unnecessary confrontation, noting that a conflict-driven environment could disrupt operations at the port of Mombasa, a strategic gateway for trade in East and Central Africa.

He said his election came with a great responsibility, adding that it was a vote of confidence from the membership and thanked union members for participating in the polls.

"The elections are now behind us; the time has come for all of us to unite and work together for the future of our union. To the new general secretary and leadership, I urge you to make job security, better salaries and workers' welfare your priority," he stated.

The elections were held on Thursday following a protracted court battle between former acting general secretary Mr Sulman Owour and the elections board, claiming it was improperly constituted.

Owour, who took over the union leadership after the Employment and Labour Relations Court removed Mr Sang from office, refused to participate in the elections under the elections board chaired by Mr Thoya, claiming it had only four out of nine members.

However, Employment and Labour Relations judge Ocharo Kebira ordered the elections to proceed on Tuesday this week.

Earlier, Justice Kebira had called an alleged election that had cleared Owour and his team as winners on April 4 this year.

In Owour’s team were Amin Iloti and Ms Kibibi Omery, who had claimed to have been elected as national chairman and national treasurer respectively.