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Isolation Ward 5C: Waiting between life and death

By Oyunga Pala | Apr. 17, 2026

The airtight door has a small circular window that reminds me of the periscope of a submarine. There is a buffer zone between the door to my isolation room and the corridor. Above the door is a clock that shows how much time I have to wait before I am attended to. Time moves slowly when you stare at a clock.  

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