Isolation Ward 5C: Waiting between life and death

The airtight door has a small circular window that reminds me of the periscope of a submarine. There is a buffer zone between the door to my isolation room and the corridor. Above the door is a clock that shows how much time I have to wait before I am attended to. Time moves slowly when you stare at a clock.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Easter Sale Ends Tonight!
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…