Why parents, guardians must always keep an eye on children

Audio By Vocalize

Vigilance is vital as children face growing risks both online and offline. [File Courtesy]

For a long time, cases of sexual abuse of children have been prevalent. That the abuse has not been curbed to date is unconscionable. But it's not only a local problem, but it is also an international issue. Recently, the Epstein Files lifted the lid on the depth of sex trafficking operations involving minors by the elites.

And the worst case? They have proven to be untouchable, evading the corridors of justice. Most use their power and money to painstakingly protect their already yucky reputation, proving the extents that they can go in the abuse of power and gaps in the justice system.

So many cases point to sexual abuse of children through child pornography, where offensive videos and images of children being defiled are uploaded on the Internet for money. In this technologically advanced era, many children face the shame of finding their images posted on social media during their most vulnerable state.

In some communities, sexual abuse has become so normalised that when a child is molested and reports it, they are not believed. In fact, they end up becoming social pariahs just because they seek justice for themselves.

This is especially true in cases where a child is sexually abused by people deemed morally upright, such as close family members, religious leaders, and even teachers. Many children, especially boys, suffer in silence after abuse. If not careful, the abuse continues into their adulthood, which definitely has traumatic effects on the victims.

Other than suffering from physical injuries, these innocent children begin to suffer mentally. Their trust levels drop to negative zero for people they once believed would protect them. They start isolating themselves, become quiet, play by themselves, and some flinch at the sound of noise because of the trauma of being beaten up if they do not comply during sexual abuse.

In most cases, they become hopeless in life, even during their adulthood, asking themselves why they had to go through such traumatic events. In worst-case scenarios, they end up depressed and commit suicide.

Share beds

It is so unfortunate that the abuse takes place in very familiar environments, such as in their homes, churches and schools and the perpetrators are uncles, fathers, mothers, cousins, fellow peers in schools.

Parents/guardians need to be very careful which guests they allow their children to share beds with, as that is one of the moments when most sexual abuse happens. It is also crucial for parents to take the responsibility to bathe their children, especially those below the age of eight, since that is the time when they can observe physical injuries on their children. And when they decide to open up on possible cases of sexual abuse, please believe them and act accordingly.

It is also important to invest in therapy for victims of abuse to ensure that they heal and never blame themselves for the abuse. For schools, there is a need to install security cameras to monitor students' activities, especially in mixed schools, as some wayward teachers may take advantage of students' vulnerability in the name of tutoring/holding remedial classes.

In order to restore faith in humanity, there is a need to have a transparent legal system that deals mercilessly with perpetrators. That will help to make child sexual abuse a thing of the past in our country and heal and protect every child.