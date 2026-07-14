Family demands justice for boda boda rider killed in Kisumu church chaos

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The late 31-year-old Dickson Oduongo who was killed during the chaos in Kisumu on July 12, 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard]

For the family of 31-year-old Dickson Oduongo from Nyalenda B estate in Kisumu, what began as a normal Sunday turned tragic after he was killed during chaos that erupted near St Stephen’s ACK Cathedral.

Oduongo was among the two people killed after rival groups clashed during the church service attended by Linda Mwananchi leaders Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

The violence, which also left several people injured and at least eight motorcycles torched, broke out during a special Kenya Anglican Men Association (KAMA) service that had initially been organised to honour and support male members of the Anglican Church.

The confrontation soon spilled outside the church premises as youths from rival camps, armed with arrows, machetes, clubs and stones, engaged in running battles while chanting rival political slogans. Police later moved in to disperse the groups and restore order before the violence spread further into the city.

The family says Oduogo, who worked as a boda boda rider and a security guard at a local club, was not involved in politics and had no affiliation with any group. They are now demanding justice and speedy investigations into his death.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Joseph Otieno, a brother to the deceased, said they received information that Oduogo had been seriously injured and rushed to hospital after the violence.

“We received information that Oduongo had been taken to hospital and was in a bad state. We went to Milimani Nightingale Hospital, but when we arrived, we found that he was already dead,” said Otieno.

He said the family was shocked after learning that Oduongo had sustained serious injuries during the attack.

“He was stabbed with a knife and was bleeding heavily. This was so unfortunate,” he said.

Otieno expressed concern over the growing political divisions and violence.

“This issue of one term and two terms is really disturbing. We just want justice; that is what we are asking for,” he said.

Kisumu security committee led by County Commissioner Ramadhan Mwabudzo addresses a press briefing on July 13, 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard]

He said the family reported the matter to the police and is awaiting the postmortem as investigations continue. “We went to the police, and now we are ready for the postmortem. He had a wife and one child. This goonism is really disturbing, and justice is what we need,” Otieno said.

According to the family, Oduongo lived in Nyalenda B, where he worked to support his family. The family members described him as a hardworking young man who provided for his loved ones.

Otieno said Oduongo had never participated in politics and was caught up in the violence.

“He does boda boda business and also worked as a security guard in a local club. He has never been engaged in politics. It was only yesterday that this happened,” he said.

He regretted that he did not communicate with Oduongo on the day he was killed.

“That issue of goonism is really bad. As parents, we are telling those politicians who are sending our children to stop. The handouts they give them will not help them at all,” he said.

Otieno said that the handouts given to youth to engage in political violence is not worth their lives.

“The Sh500 or Sh1,000 they are given will not help them. We need unity. We do not want to experience this again,” he said.

Oduongo’s brother, Kennedy Oduogo, said the family was still struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Kennedy said he spoke to his brother before leaving home on Sunday.

“Before we left the house, we talked with my brother. I went to church, and he told me he was going to town to pick something. Later, a friend called me saying that my brother had been badly injured and was taken to hospital,” he said.

He rushed to the hospital hoping to find his brother alive but instead received devastating news. “I went to the hospital and found this heartbreaking news. It is so unfortunate that I have lost my brother,” he said.

Kennedy described his brother as a young man who still had many years ahead of him.

“He was only 31 years old. He was a security guard at a local club and also a boda boda rider. He was innocent and was not supporting any side in this issue of one term or two terms,” he said.

He called on authorities to ensure justice is served and urged police to conduct speedy investigations. “We are asking for justice. Let the investigations be carried out quickly. My brother was innocent,” Kennedy said.

For Mary Asembo, the death of her son has left the family devastated, because he was supporting them. “The deceased was my son. He was the breadwinner of this family. Now I do not know what I will do,” said Asembo.

She said she was unwell and depended on her son for support, including taking her to hospital whenever she needed medical attention. “I am sick, and he was the one helping me, taking me to hospital. This is so unfortunate. I am really down because of what has happened,” she said.

Asembo described her son as a hardworking young man who had previously worked as a bouncer in clubs. “He used to be a bouncer in clubs. I had always advised him against it, but now he is no more. I do not know what to do,” she said.

The family has demanded justice, saying Oduongo’s death should not become another unresolved case linked to political violence. They want those responsible to face the law and have called on leaders to stop involving young people in activities that put their lives at risk.

On Monday, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, accompanied by County Commissioner Ramadhan Mwabudzo and members of the County Security Committee, described the incident as organised criminal violence that would be met with the full force of the law.

He said the deaths of the two young men had plunged families into mourning and served as a painful reminder of the devastating consequences of politically instigated violence.

Prof Nyong'o said the County Security Committee had unanimously resolved to confront organised criminal activities in the county without fear or favour, dismissing suggestions that Sunday's violence should be viewed as an isolated act of political indiscipline.

The governor warned that those found financing, organising or facilitating criminal gangs would be held responsible.

"Political competition must never become a licence to sponsor violence or recruit young people into criminal networks. Anyone found financing, organising or facilitating acts of violence, directly or indirectly, will face the full consequences of the law. Responsibility extends beyond those who wield weapons to those who provide resources, direction or protection," he said.

County Commissioner Mwabudzo said security agencies had been intensified operations in Kisumu County following the incident, and more than 200 suspects had already been arrested and charged in different courts over various offences.

"We have mounted serious security operations across Kisumu County. More than 200 suspects have been arrested and arraigned in different courts. These operations will continue for as long as we consider them necessary," Mwabudzo said.

He urged residents to continue working closely with security agencies by reporting areas where criminal activities were prevalent to enable police to strengthen deployment.

Mwabudzo condemned the growing trend of politicians using unemployed youth to settle political differences, warning that the practice would no longer be tolerated.

"We are not going to tolerate the kind of political where young men are used to settle scores, particularly among political leaders coming from outside Kisumu County. If leaders have political differences, let them resolve them in their respective counties," he said.

Mwabudzo said security officers had already been deployed around the church before 9 a.m. after receiving intelligence reports indicating possible disturbances, allowing police to contain the violence before it escalated into widespread bloodshed.

He urged all leaders planning public events in Kisumu to notify security agencies in advance instead of hiring private groups to provide protection.

"We are here to serve you. We are here to provide security to safeguard lives and property. We have noticed that some leaders prefer hiring goons to provide security for them. They should desist from that immediately because we have enough security officers to secure every lawful public function," he said.

Mwabudzo further alleged that many of the youths involved in Sunday's violence had been mobilised at Victoria Park, where they were reportedly issued with new pangas and jembe handles before being directed to attack.

"Most of the youth mobilised on Sunday did not even know why they had been assembled. They were gathered at Victoria Park, issued with new pangas and jembe handles and instructed to act. Let us discourage our young people from accepting such assignments. Money is not everything, and leaders using innocent youth to settle political scores should be ashamed," he said.

Women leaders have raised concerns over the growing threat of political goonism and insecurity in Kisumu County. Speaking to journalists in Kisumu on Monday, Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga condemned the incident, describing it as a worrying trend that threatens Kenya’s democratic space, peace, and economic stability.

Odinga said the attack, which involved individuals armed with bows, arrows, machetes, stones, and other crude weapons, demonstrated the growing boldness of organised criminal groups operating under the guise of political expression.

She questioned how such groups could operate with confidence without what she described as possible protection from powerful individuals.

“This is a well-organised, properly coordinated, and financed criminal activity in the name of freedom of expression. We cannot be convinced that these machete-wielding thugs can have the confidence they are displaying without an assurance of protection,” she said.

She warned that political violence was no longer limited to rallies but was spreading into communities, affecting women, men, children, businesses, and social spaces.

The Woman Representative said the continued intimidation of opposing political voices through violence was dangerous for democracy and urged leaders to reject the use of gangs as a means of settling political differences.

She also criticised the failure by security agencies to prevent repeated incidents of violence, saying the government must take responsibility for protecting citizens and ensuring people enjoy their constitutional rights.

“When a government watches a pattern repeat itself, county after county, rally after rally, and still fails to deploy the security it commands to prevent the next attack, that is a deliberate abdication of duty,” Odinga said.

She urged youth to shun leaders recruiting them to cause violence, warning that they would face the consequences alone.

Meanwhile, Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) Vice Chairperson Betty Okero said the country should stop treating political violence as a normal part of competition and instead confront the issue of organised criminal networks.

Okero said there was need for security agencies to act decisively and arrest perpetrators of violence.

“What we want is peace. We want people to exercise their democratic rights. We want people to associate freely and enjoy their constitutional rights,” she said.

She warned that continued intolerance and suppression of divergent views could reverse the democratic gains Kenya has made over the years.

Meanwhile, eight suspects linked to the violence at St Stephen’s ACK Cathedral have been arraigned before the Kisumu Law Courts.

Senior Resident Magistrate Vallary Adhiambo ordered that the suspects be detained for 10 days to allow police to complete investigations into the incident.The suspects are expected to appear again in court on July 27, 2026.