Recipe for rigging: Battle looms over plan to scrap IEBC's livestreaming of election results

A controversial proposal to scrap the mandatory livestreaming of election results from polling stations has thrust the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 into the spotlight, setting the stage for a fresh battle over the transparency of the 2027 General Election.
The Bill, passed by the Senate in December 2024 and now awaiting consideration by the National Assembly, seeks to remove a legal requirement compelling the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to create a mechanism for the livestreaming of results as they are announced at polling stations.
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