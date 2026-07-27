Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Uhuru to chair Azimio talks on formula for picking presidential candidate

By Edwin Nyarangi | Aug. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta recently chaired Azimio Council meeting and announced leadership changes. [File, Standard]

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council will hold a meeting, chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Monday, with the key agenda being to establish a formula for identifying a single presidential candidate for the opposition.

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka will host the meeting, which is expected to be attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang'i, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi and DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Azimio Coalition Council Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

The professor's curse: How policies punish dons for reading too much
The professor's curse: How policies punish dons for reading too much
Opinion
By Joel Changorok
37 mins ago
As our politicians behave badly, scholars imagine a better Kenya, world
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
37 mins ago
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
Business
By Brian Ngugi
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Battle looms over plan to scrap livestreaming of election results
By Edwin Nyarangi 37 mins ago
Battle looms over plan to scrap livestreaming of election results
Uhuru to chair Azimio talks on formula for picking presidential candidate
By Edwin Nyarangi 37 mins ago
Uhuru to chair Azimio talks on formula for picking presidential candidate
Kenya's infrastructure boom faces costly maintenance crisis
By Macharia Kamau 37 mins ago
Kenya's infrastructure boom faces costly maintenance crisis
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
By Brian Ngugi 37 mins ago
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved