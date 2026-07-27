Uhuru to chair Azimio talks on formula for picking presidential candidate

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta recently chaired Azimio Council meeting and announced leadership changes. [File, Standard]

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council will hold a meeting, chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Monday, with the key agenda being to establish a formula for identifying a single presidential candidate for the opposition.

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka will host the meeting, which is expected to be attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang'i, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi and DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa.