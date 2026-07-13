We are 'fighting' goons, Murkomen says

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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. [MINA]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has claimed that police are fighting goonism and political violence in the country.

According to Murkomen 20 suspects had been arrested in connection with incindents in Kisumu and Nyahururu that left two people dead.

"Let's not start pretending like the police are not doing anything about this. Over 20 people have been arrested so far in connection to yesterday's incidents," claimed Murkomen.

The CS called on the Judiciary to mete out severe punishment against the suspects when arraigned to discourage the culture from taking root in the country.

“We must work with the Judiciary. When we arraign these suspects, the courts should take tough legal action commensurate to their offences.”

This comes as lobby groups and leaders continued to call out the police and his Ministry over their inaction during these incidents.

The latest incident involves East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega, whose vehicle was damaged while making his way back from the final campaign for the Democracy for Citizens Party candidate in Ol Kalau constituency.

The July 16 by election has seen accusation from the apposition that the government was using its resources to rally support for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate while using violence on non-supporters.

DCP has also been accused of the same.

Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia was summoned by the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which found her guilty of violating electoral conduct among other acts fining her Sh1.5 million.

On Sunday, a Linda Mwanachi rally was attacked by unknown people where the driver of Murang’a governor Irungu Kang’ata was shot in the chest.

Earlier in the day, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya governor James Orengo were attacked while attending a service which led to the death of one person, with the second death being confirmed today.

On Saturday, a DCP convoy was attacked in Ol Kalau by unknown people which saw the damage of a campaign track.

Murkomen said that he directed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to intensify security operations to crack down on goons and their financiers.

He called out political leaders that he said were promoting violence and ethnic division saying that anyone who threatens national security would be arrested.

“There are people saying we should arrest politicians. We will arrest them. When we get enough evidence, we will arrest them for sure,” said the CS.

He assured Ol Kalau residents of maximum security ahead of the Thursday by-election, saying that there were security measures in place to facilitate IEBC to deliver free and fair elections.