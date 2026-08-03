Tempers flare as community clash over 3,000 acres of land

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Maasai community clashed over ownership of 3,000 acres donated by the government at Mai Mahiu. [File.]

There was a moment of anxiety in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, after two splinter groups from the Maasai community clashed over ownership of 3,000 acres donated by the government.

During the attack, six people were injured, two of them seriously, before police moved in and arrested two of the suspects and launched a manhunt for the organisers of the bloody attack.

For years, the area has recorded bloody clashes over the ownership of various parcels of land near the Mai Mahiu Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

In the latest incident, the two splinter groups from the Maasai community clashed over the planned subdivision of the land, with each claiming ownership.

According to an elder, Joshua Ole Sanik, the land in Kedong ranch was donated by the government two years ago and was meant to resettle those displaced by the SEZ.

He said that the process had been politicised, with more families from the neighbouring Narok County illegally seeking to be added to the list of beneficiaries.

“A meeting had been called to address the current impasse, but a splinter group arrived armed with all manner of crude weapons and several people were injured,” he said.

He called on the President to intervene and have the land subdivided so that the rightful owners who hailed from the area could benefit.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident, adding that they had managed to arrest two of the suspects involved in the attack.

He added that they were seeking some leaders who had ferried the splinter group to the land that is located near the Special Economic Zone.

“The injured were rushed to Naivasha sub-county hospital while those arrested will be arraigned in court facing various charges including assault,” he said.

Meanwhile, a middle-aged man is fighting for his life in Naivasha sub-county hospital after he was beaten and left for dead by residents of Maraigushu village.

The suspect was nabbed by members of the public vandalising electrical materials from a house that is under construction.

Kiama confirmed the incident, adding that some of the electrical materials that the suspect had vandalised were recovered in a gunny bag.

“The suspect was caught red-handed stealing the electrical equipment, and the residents attacked him with all manner of weapons, leaving him for dead,” he said.