NIS officer found dead in locked Nyamira residence

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NIS officer found dead [File,Standard]

A National Intelligence Service officer has been found dead in his official residence in Nyamira, County Commissioner Benson Leparimorijo has confirmed.

David Kipkoech Kosgey, 56, who has been the head of the County Intelligence Coordination, was discovered dead in the house where he lived alone at around midday, when suspicion heightened over his whereabouts.

According to Leparimorijo, Kosgey was to travel to Nairobi for an official duty, but when he could not be seen by his juniors for the better part of Friday morning, worries emerged, forcing the officers to break into the residence, which is just next to the CC's.

The CC said the officer vomited a lot of blood, and that there was a struggle within the site where he was vomiting.

The CC confirmed that the door was locked from the inside and that it had to be broken for officers to gain entry.

He said there were no physical injuries on his body except for the vomiting.

Reports from his colleagues indicated that he has been struggling with high blood pressure.

"He has been struggling with blood pressure, but we cannot pinpoint the cause of the death until a postmortem is conducted to ascertain the exact cause," the County Commissioner said.

Already, the house has been protected as a crime scene, and detectives have done the necessary procedures to preserve it until investigations are completed.

"We cannot speculate on anything for now. Let investigators do their job and give us a report later on the cause of his death," Leparimorijo said.

The body was removed and is preserved at the Nyamira County Referral mortuary to await postmortem.