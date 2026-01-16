Suspected bandits kill a police officer, steal cattle in Samburu

An ambush by suspected bandits in Lolngunani, Samburu County left one police officer and another person dead after they fired at their lorry in an attack that saw them make away with 17 head of cattle.

The police officers were escorting two lorries transporting the cattle from the market when the ambush happened.

The owner of the cattle was injured alongside other police officers, the driver and another person who was traveling with them.

Police say the suspected bandits numbered more than 30 and were armed with AK47 and M16 rifles.

The four people who were injured in the attack were taken to the Archers Post Catholic Mission Hospital before being transferred to Isiolo County Referral Hospital while the deceased's bodies were removed to the hospital's morgue.

The deceased officer's AK47 rifle and 19 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Elsewhere in Kiambu County a six-year-old child died after the house he was sleeping in caught fire.

Police say Peter Mungai's body was burned beyond recognition before the fire that caught their house was contained in the incident that happened in Muna, Limuru Constituency.

The cause of the fire was not established and Mungai's body was removed to the Tigoni Level 4 hospital mortuary for preservation and a postmortem exercise.

In Mandera County a multi-agency operation saw the arrest of 19 aliens within Mandera town after a rise in terror incidents along the Kenyan border with Somalia.

They were arrested during a random check at a hotel in the town and among those arrested was a suspected firearms smuggler from Ethiopia.

Police say he allegedly smuggles the arms between Kenya and Somalia.

The teams involved in the raid were drawn from Kenya Police and Administration Police, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit under the command of APS and DCI bosses in the county.

The suspects were booked at the Mandera Police Station for processing before being taken to court.

In Tana River County residents have been warned that the government may be forced to conduct a compulsory disarmament exercise if they fail to surrender firearms in the ongoing exercise.

The residents in the region were given a 60-day amnesty period that ends on Feb. 22, 2026, and has so far seen the surrender of nine firearms only.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat while speaking in the county during the passout of 482 National Police Reservists (NPR) said authorities will continue to work closely with locals to boost security in the area.

"I expect a noticeable improvement in response. The reservists are instrumental in providing timely intelligence and safeguarding their communities," Lagat said.

He said the NPR officers will help police involve the community in policing and the passage of intelligence for action.