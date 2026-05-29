Wanga leads ODM mobilisation ahead of Kisumu rally

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ODM National Chairperson, Gladys Wanga, addresses residents at Ragomo Grounds in Kisumu East Constituency. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Leaders of the ODM party have intensified calls for unity ahead of the planned mega rally in Kisumu scheduled for Sunday at Kirembe Grounds.

The rally, which leaders say will mark the beginning of ODM’s grassroots re-engagement ahead of the 2027 General Election, is expected to bring together supporters, elected leaders, party officials, and grassroots mobilizers from across the Nyanza region and beyond.

Speaking in Kisumu after a consultative meeting with the Luo Council of Elders, ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga said the rally is aimed at strengthening unity within the party while also reaching out to ODM supporters and like-minded leaders outside the party.

Wanga said the rally would also allow the party to update residents on the progress made under the broad-based government arrangement and discuss issues that directly affect the people of the region.

“We intend to update our people on the progress made within this broad-based government, particularly on the people-centred issues, the issues that matter to them, the issues that ODM has stood for for all these years,” she said.

“Issues around devolution, issues around infrastructure in this region, issues around agriculture, and the things that matter to our people.”

Wanga further noted that compensation for victims of post-election violence would also form part of the discussions during the rally.

“This region has borne a lot of the brunt of post-election violence and chaos, and we will be updating our people on the progress made on matters of compensation to this extent,” Wanga said.

She described the event as a peaceful and celebratory gathering and called on ODM supporters from across the country to attend in large numbers.

Wanga assured supporters that adequate security measures had already been put in place to guarantee peace during the rally.

“We have put in place all the necessary arrangements to ensure there will be sufficient security for all our people on that day. We hope to have a very peaceful event that is secure,” she added.

Migori Governor Dr Ochilo Ayacko, who chairs the organising committee for the Kisumu rally, said the consultative meeting with the Luo Council of Elders was important in guiding the political direction and unity of the community.

“We have just concluded a meeting with the Council of Elders of the Luo community. The purpose of the meeting was and still is to consult and seek wisdom from the elders,” said Ayacko.

“The Luo community is a community that is respectful of elders. We always listen to our elders, and we have just met and listened to them.”

Ayacko said the elders had emphasised the need for unity within the community and within the ODM party as the country heads toward the next election cycle.

“You have heard the resolution of our elders that they desire that this community unite and stay together. It is the desire and resolution of that meeting that we stay together in our lovely and mighty party called ODM,” she said.

The governor also defended ODM’s legacy in Kenya’s democratic journey, describing the party as a key pillar in the country’s multiparty politics.