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Uganda records two new Ebola cases: health ministry

By AFP | May. 29, 2026
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Dieudonné Sezabo, a health worker, decontaminates the clothing of a motorcycle taxi driver who transported a patient suspected of having Ebola to the Rwampara Hospital in Ituri, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 26, 2026. [AFP]

Uganda confirmed two new Ebola cases on Friday, bringing the total to nine -- including one fatality -- since the outbreak was declared on May 15 in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The health ministry said the two new cases are both Congolese nationals.

One presented Ebola symptoms and was immediately isolated, while the other was a contact of a previously confirmed case.

"All contacts of this new confirmed case have been identified and are under close follow up," the ministry said in a statement.

Uganda closed its border with the DRC this week in a bid to contain the spread of Ebola and ordered a 21-day quarantine for anyone arriving from that country.

On Friday, the World Health Organization confirmed the first recovery since the start of the outbreak in the DRC, with one patient discharged from hospital after two negative tests.

The WHO has recorded 17 confirmed and 223 suspected Ebola deaths in the DRC since May 15, out of 125 confirmed cases and over 900 suspected cases.

The health agency issued an international health alert after the outbreak was declared.

No vaccine or treatment exists for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which is responsible for the current outbreak.

However, the Africa CDC said on Thursday that a vaccine is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

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