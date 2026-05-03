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Wanga at crossroads as political battles mounts

By Standard Team | May. 3, 2026
Homabay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Homa Bay Governor and ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga is walking a tight rope as several political flames threatens to crumble her career after she blossomed as the first female governor in the Nyanza region.

When she walked into office in 2022, many were waiting to see how she would weather the storm that comes with the huge role of the governorship after an intense struggle unlocked by a negotiated democracy speared by the late ODM chief Raila Odinga.

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