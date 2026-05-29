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Ruto and Rubio speak: US draws the line on Ebola as Kenya mum on deal

By Betty Njeru | May. 29, 2026

President William Ruto and U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio. [PCS]

The United States says it will commit $13.5 million (Sh1.7 billion) to support Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

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