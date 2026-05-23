Orengo, Wanga and the thin skin conundrum

This week, I am on the shores of Lake Victoria in Homa Bay County to bury my uncle, Dickson Kodede, who served as a Clerk to the council under the former local government system.
Mr Kodede was a good man who touched many lives. He belonged to a rare breed of selfless civic leaders who never robbed the taxpayer of even a dime.
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