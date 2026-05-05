Journalists' safety in the spotlight as trust in media wavers

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Journalists at work during a past press conference. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Calls for the safety of journalists took centre stage during this year’s World Press Freedom Day, as media stakeholders warned of growing threats to press freedom and declining public trust in Kenya’s media.

New findings from the Media Council of Kenya's State of the Media 2025 report reveal a troubling perception of fairness in government coverage, even as the industry grapples with both external pressure and internal strain.

While the proportion of Kenyans who believe the media is unfair in its coverage of the government dropped to 46 per cent in 2025 from 73.6 per cent in 2024, concerns over bias remain widespread.

The report shows that 54 per cent of Kenyans still perceive government reporting as unfair, up from 26.4 per cent the previous year. In effect, nearly three in four Kenyans continue to question how the government is covered.

Speaking during the commemoration in Nairobi, the National Police Service sought to reassure journalists of their safety, particularly as the country edges closer to the 2027 General Election, a period historically marked by heightened political tension and risks for the press.

The National Police Service spokesperson, Michael Muchiri, acknowledged a difficult past between law enforcement and the media, admitting that journalists have previously faced violations at the hands of security officers.

However, they pledged a shift in approach anchored on reforms, collaboration, and mutual respect.

“There has been a history, and at times the rights of the media have indeed been trampled upon,” Muchiri said.

“But as we continue on the path of reforms and transformation, we assure journalists that the space we share is sufficient for all of us. We must work collaboratively in service of the Kenyan people.”

The police emphasised that their role is not to obstruct journalists, but to protect and facilitate their work.

“Journalists must be allowed to operate freely at scenes of crime, protests, and public events without intimidation or unnecessary restriction.” He said.

Citing constitutional provisions, the service pointed to Article 34, which guarantees media freedom and independence, and Article 33, which upholds freedom of expression.

Together, they argued, these rights form the backbone of Kenya’s democracy and must be safeguarded at all costs.

“Any attack on a journalist is an attack on the public’s right to know,” the statement read in part, underscoring the duty of law enforcement to ensure that journalists can carry out their work without fear.

The reassurance comes against a backdrop of increasing hostility faced by journalists in recent years.

From the high cost of living protests in 2023 to the Gen Z-led demonstrations in 2024, reporters have often found themselves caught between protesters and police officers, sometimes becoming targets of violence from both sides.

Several journalists were injured while covering these events, incidents that media stakeholders say reflect a worrying trend of shrinking press freedom in the country.

Globally, concerns are no different. According to Reporters Without Borders, press freedom continues to decline, driven by rising authoritarianism and shrinking democratic space. Kenya itself has seen a drop in global rankings, reflecting the growing challenges facing journalists on the ground.

At the same time, legal pressures continue to mount. Provisions within the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act have sparked concern among media practitioners, despite recent court rulings declaring some sections unconstitutional.

The Kenya Union of Journalists, alongside other stakeholders, is currently challenging aspects of the law at the Supreme Court, arguing that they threaten freedom of expression and press independence.

But beyond physical and legal threats, the industry is also battling economic instability.

Shrinking newsrooms, job losses, and restructuring have left many journalists vulnerable. Veteran reporters are increasingly being replaced by cheaper labour, weakening institutional memory and undermining the quality of journalism.

Stakeholders warn that these trends not only affect journalists’ welfare but also erode the strength of the media as a democratic institution.

“A strong media industry depends on a strong and protected workforce,” said Vincent Owino, Deputy Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Journalists. “These challenges must not come at the expense of journalists’ dignity and safety.”

Supreme Court judge Isaac Lenaola urged journalists to exercise responsibility, especially as the country approaches the 2027 elections.

Drawing from Kenya’s painful history of post-election violence in 2007–2008, he warned that younger journalists, many of whom were children at the time, may not fully grasp the consequences of inflammatory reporting.

“It is important to teach restraint and responsible language,” he said. “The tensions we are seeing today could escalate if the media does not act with care.”

Meanwhile, the government, through the Ministry of Information, acknowledged the rapidly evolving media landscape, shaped by digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the rise of misinformation.

Data shows that 72 per cent of Kenyans are concerned about fake news, placing the country among those most affected globally.

In response, the government says it is investing in policy reforms, including a review of the Kenya Information and Communications Act and the Media Council Act, as well as the development of a national artificial intelligence strategy.

The ministry further argues that the future of journalism lies in balancing innovation with regulation, ensuring that technology enhances, rather than undermines, public trust.

They also pointed to ongoing investments in digital infrastructure, including fibre optic expansion, public Wi-Fi, and digital skills training, aimed at strengthening the media ecosystem and improving access to information.